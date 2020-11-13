Disha Patani Treats Fans With Glimpses Of Her Exotic Vacation As She Chills By The Beach

Disha Patani has been enjoying her time in the Maldives as she recently jetted off for a much-needed vacation. The actor shared a few shots from the place she was in and treated fans with a spectacular view. As part of her Instagram stories, Disha shared a picturesque view of the palm trees and the blue sky and water in front of her. The sand and the wooden pathway created a blissful scene and a perfect picture captured by the actor.

Disha Patani gives sneak-peek into her vacation

Further on, the actor posted a video in which she shows off the surroundings. The entire beach around the actor seemed isolated and thus Disha was seen enjoying her time in solitude. As Disha Patani's Instagram stories played along, an adorable portrait of the actor can be seen. Disha appeared radiant as she flashed a wide smile while posing for the picture. Later on, Disha playfully pointed the camera around her giving a glimpse of the beautiful scenery.

The green trees and the shacks covered with umbrellas gave out perfect vacation goals. Further on, a few houses and a boat too could be spotted just resting in the sea which created an amazing scene. The actor was seen enjoying her vacation after a long time being indoors due to the pandemic.

Further, as the video proceeded, Disha once again pointed the camera back to her and smiled before ending that particular clip. The actor then posted another video of herself having some refreshing coconut water. The artistically cut coconut was something that fascinated the actor as she took a video of the refreshment for her last slide of stories. Several stars have begun heading out for vacations as they had been in their homes due to the pandemic.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in the much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has been cast opposite Salman Khan in the film, which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Further on she will also be seen, in Ek Villain 2 which is being directed by Mohit Suri. Disha Patani joined the cast of the film along with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur.

