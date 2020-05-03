What Is Disha Patani Up To During Lockdown? Here's A Quick Quarantine Recap Of The Actor

Amid the coronavirus breakdown, every country has imposed lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The government bodies are also urging people to practice quarantine and stay home safe. Every celebrity and popular personalities around the globe are also requesting their fans and followers to stay home.

It has been over one and a half months that everyone has been practicing quarantine. During this difficult time, Bollywood celebrities are pretty active on their social media. Malang actor Disha Patani is also one of them. Check out a quick recap of what Disha Patani is doing in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Disha Patani's hilarious TikTok Videos:

Disha Patani is seemingly quite bored in this lockdown and Tik Tok seems like her cure. The Baaghi actor's Instagram is bombarded with her funny videos. Check out Disha Patani's Instagram.

Spending time with her pets:

Disha Patani is a true pet lover. During the lockdown, she is spending her time with her dog Bella. Disha's love for pets is evident from her Instagram handle wherein she keeps posting pictures of her two cats, namely, Jasmine and Keety and two dogs called Bela and Goku.

Workout -

The Loafer actor is one of the fittest actors from Bollywood. She is known for posting inspiring workout and fitness videos. During the quarantine, Disha Patani is surely missing her gym but she is still following her regime at home. Take a look.

Disha Patani's Quarantine Pictures -

