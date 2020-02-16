Disha Patani Has Interesting Take On Being Body-shamed, Shares Secrets In #AskDisha Chat

Four years into the film industry and Disha Patani has maintained a successful track record at the box office, as far as full-fledged Bollywood films are concerned. Starting with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and following it up with Baaghi 2 and Bharat, the actor once again tasted success, with Malang doing fairly well at the box office. Another indicator of her success and popularity has been the fact that she is among the most-followed celebrities of the country on social media.

As Malang enjoyed a stable run at the box office in the first week with over Rs 40 crore collection, Disha seemed to convey her gratitude to these fans and followers, by inviting them for an #AskDisha session. Though there were numerous questions and messages, the actor only managed to respond to a select few. Her answers were nevertheless interesting.

One of them was when someone asked her how she reacted to being body-shamed and trolled despite having a ‘good body.’ Disha had a positive take to it and wrote how she was unaffected by it, as she asked who was trolling her.

Be it wishing her for Valentine’s Day with lyrics of Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and her pictures, asking if she’s interested to go to Mars or asking who her favourite Avenger was, fans had interesting messages. She shared how she loved adventure and sports like kite surfing, thanked them for their love and revealed that Ironman and Hulk were her favourites. The actor also shared that she is keen to do an action film soon, and experiment with her roles, while promising fans that she will be unveiling a new video on YouTube soon.

Thank you so much for your love and support ♥ #AskDisha https://t.co/3whtfgDTId — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

Thank you so much for all the love for #Malang and Sara 🙏. And YouTube video very soon. #AskDisha — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

I look forward to doing an action film someday! Overall , I love experimenting with my roles and looking forward to play some interesting characters ♥ #AskDisha https://t.co/ZFPpSeV7xR — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

She also revealed her secrets, like how she shot for Malang without sleep and also shared her pets’ names.

One day. But we shot for Malang everyday without sleep😴. Lol. #AskDisha https://t.co/oNvnNr7UvY — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

I have four - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety 🐕‍🦺🐈 #AskDisha — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

What’s next?

Disha is currently shooting for the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film is gearing up for release on Eid. She is also doing a film named KTina, being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

