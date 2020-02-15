Disha Patani Sees THIS For The First Time In This Throwback Video From Malang Sets

Disha Patani’s recent Bollywood release, Malang, was shot extensively in Goa. Earlier today, the actor took to her Instagram account to post a throwback video of hers from the sets of the movie. Disha was playing with cows in the video.

In the throwback video shared by Disha Patani from the sets of Malang, she can be seen playing with some cows on the beach. Disha looked adorable in white shorts and a white shirt in the video while she was petting the cows gathered. As a caption to her Instagram video, Disha wrote, “First time seeing some cows on the beach, just got excited #malang..”

Malang box office collections

Disha Patani’s latest movie, Malang, is having a good time at the box office. With a decent opening on the first day, the movie has minted a good amount in a few days. Even with Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited Love Aaj Kal 2 in the theatres, Malang is maintaining a firm grip.

#Malang maintains a firm grip on Day 6... Eyes a healthy score in Week 1... Much depends on its performance in Week 2, since it faces a new opponent [#LoveAajKal]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 36.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2020

More about Malang

Besides Disha Patani, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu also play important roles in the movie. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled jointly by T-Series and Luv Films. The movie released on the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

Watch Malang trailer here:

