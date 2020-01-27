11 Diet Sabya Call Outs That Made Celebrities Furious About This Anonymous Insta Account

Diet Sabya is an Instagram account who calls out Bollywood and television celebrities when they promote blatant copies of unique original designs. The account does not even spare the designers who make these priceless dresses for high profile Bollywood celebs.

Even designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee were connected with this Instagram account, although Mukherjee blatantly refused to any connections with the account. Take a look at 11 celebrities who were blatantly called out by Diet Sabya for their fashion rip-offs.

In just a few months of being on social media, Diet Sabya has called out popular celebrities such as Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anamika Khanna, Kriti Sanon, and others for being ‘too inspired’ or just imitating the designs.

The fashion watchdog also has an impressive following of 198k social media users. The ownership of the account is still a mystery while the followers sit back and have a good laugh at the posts featuring celebs wearing "inspired" designs.

