Diet Sabya Calls Out Urvashi Rautela On Kylie Jenner 'inspired' Outfit

Urvashi Rautela usually makes an appearance on Diet Sabya’s Instagram page for wearing 'inspired' copies of famous designers. The popular Instagram page exposes 'inspirations' in the world of Bollywood fashion. Urvashi has been a very common target when it comes to wearing rip off designer clothes. She was recently seen in a full metallic pink attire which looks very familiar to Kylie Jenner’s outfit. Read more to know about Urvashi Rautela being featured on Diet Sabya’s Instagram page.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Shares A Scary 'Happy Sunday' Post; Honey Singh Exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha And Urvashi Rautela Twin In Thigh-high Slit Gowns, See Pics

Urvashi Rautela copied Kylie Jenner?

Urvashi Rautela’s picture of her wearing a copy of Peter Dundas dress has certainly made it to the trending tab on the internet. The Instagram page claims that Urvashi’s dress was previously worn by Kylie Jenner for her 21st birthday party. The designer for Rautela’s outfit is still unknown and her uncanny and copied look might just be the designer’s fault. The two dresses look extremely similar but when closely observed, it seems that the one Urvashi wore is a bad copy of the original. Here are some instances where the Pagalpanti star was spotted in 'inspired' designs.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Highlights 'extreme Water Crisis' In Mumbai In Video, Urvashi Dholakia Fumes

Also Read | "Kashmir's Economy On Track Since Abrogation Of Aricle 370": MoS Home Reddy's Update

More about Urvashi Rautela

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently featured in the Bollywood film Pagalpanti. The film had a powerful team of the cast including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and many more. The film was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and is collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Also Read | Anissa Malhotra's Extravagant Procession For Her Wedding With Armaan Jain; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.