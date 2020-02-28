Disha Patani Is Grateful To Fans For Loving Her Character In 'Malang'

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Malang. In the film, she was sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film received great reviews from the audience. Even though, the film Malang has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the box office the audience is still enjoying the movie at the theatres. In an interview with a media publication, Disha Patani was asked about her views on the box office success of the film.

Here is what Disha Patani said about the success of the film

With the kind of appreciation her film is getting, Disha Patani said that she does not have enough words to share how great her experience was while working on this film. Disha Patani further added that she was glad that she tried something new in Malang. Disha was also happy and grateful that her fans have loved her character in the film.

Disha Patani further said that the box office collection shows how much the people have appreciated the film Malang. The huge fanbase of Disha Patani has shown a lot of love to this movie. Her fans appreciated her acting in the film. The fans also could not get over the chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Disha Patani has some projects lined up for this year. Disha Patani will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Radhe. After that Disha Patani is also gearing up for her film with Ekta Kapoor titled as KTina. The film Radhe will also be featuring Randeep Hooda. Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and is bankrolled by production companies - Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions. On the other hand, the film KTina is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. Both the films are scheduled to release in the year 2020.

