Disha Patani's Sunkissed Photo In White Dress Might Blow Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has pushed many people indoors to curb the spread of the pandemic. Amid the nationwide lockdown, many Bollywood celebs have been trying to entertain the audience on different social media platforms. Recently, actor Disha Patani also grabbed the attention of her fans and made them in awe of her.

Interestingly, Disha Patani shared a few pictures of her on Instagram. She looked adorable in a white-blue beach dress. Keeping her causal look light she also wore a pair of stud earrings. In one of the pictures, the Malang actor is seen flaunting the criss-cross styled back of the dress. She also shared a sunkissed selfie in the slideshow. Within hours, her post bagged more than a million likes including that of her rumored beau Tiger Shroff. Her fans flooded the comments section with praises and love.

Check out Disha Patani's post below:

What's next in the kitty?

On the work front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in Mohit Suri's romance-thriller Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also performed a dancing number in Tiger Shroff's recent release Baaghi 3. Talking about her upcoming projects, she has numerous projects in her kitty including Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also share the screen space with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva's next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Apart from films, she has also shared a new video on her YouTube Channel. After sharing the BTS and workout videos, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor shot a makeup tutorial video. Within two days, the video garnered more than 222k views with over 10k likes.

