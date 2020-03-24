Disha Patani Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Close Friend Sanja; See Pic

Disha Patani is a social media enthusiast as she is often seen sharing pictures with her fans about her personal and professional life. The actor loves sharing throwback posts, birthday posts, promotional posts, and many more on her social media handle. The Baaghi 2 actor recently took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her close friend Sanja Stojanović. The post that was shared by the actor shows the two in a throwback picture sporting a bralette and wet hair, giving fans some beach vibes.

Along with the picture, Disha Patani also wrote a sweet birthday message for her friend. She wished her friend calling her the ‘hottest girl’ and sent her lots and lots of love. Check out the adorable picture of the two below-

Also read | Kareena Kapoor And Disha Patani's Black Outfits That You Must Include In Your Wardrobe

Before posting the picture, Disha Patani shared an Instagram story where one can see Disha Patani feeding Sanja Stojanović a piece of cake while both are leaning on each other. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Disha Patani Can't-Wait To Get Back In Action After Her Quarantine

On the work front

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. The film received praise for the lead actors' acting and the story. The chemistry between Disha and Aditya Rou Kapur was also lauded by moviegoers.

Also read | Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

The actor will next be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is expected to release in 2021.

She will also be seen in the film Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film was expected to release in May 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been put on hold until further notice.

Also read | Disha Patani’s Latest Post Is Every Dragon Ball Z Fan’s Ultimate Delight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.