Disha Patani Opens Up About Competing With Contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan

Disha Patani is currently riding high on the professional front with her recently released Malang where she statrred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also played prominent roles in the film. The actor will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhu Deva. In one of her old interviews, Patani spoke about competition with contemporary actors including Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Read further to know details.

Disha Patani's thoughts on Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

During the interview, Disha Patani was asked to share her thoughts on the way she perceives the competition with contemporary actors including Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In response, the Kung Fu Yoga actor revealed that she thinks there are numerous opportunities for everyone. She also added that she was happy for girls hailing from various backgrounds and said that she wants all of them to succeed. She said she does not think that there is competition.

The Malang actor said she thinks every girl has her own personality and skill set. She said that girls too aim to work hard and set goals, like men.

Disha Patani has several projects lined up for the year. The actor will next be seen teaming up with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Patani will be seen playing the lead role in Prabhu Deva's directorial. Disha Patani also has another project titled Ktina, which is directed by Ashima Chibber and is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. Fans are excited to watch Disha Patani perform on the silver screen.

