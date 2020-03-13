Disha Patani Strikes A Pose Like A Pro After Being Told She's Not Photographed Well

Bollywood celebrities are used to getting followed around and getting clicked by paparazzi and fans. Recently, a video of Disha Patani has been doing the rounds on the internet where she was surrounded by paparazzi who wanted to capture the gorgeous actor after she attended the success party of her latest movie, Malang. Read on to know more.

Disha obliges a paparazzi with her pictures

Disha Patani was spotted with the cast of her latest movie, Malang celebrating the positive response it received from the audience and critics. In a video shared by various media portals, the actor can be seen trying to pose for all the cameras and photographers present around her. While she tried to smile at one camera, other photographers can be heard asking her to look into their camera who is on the other side. Amidst the chaos, a photographer was heard telling Disha that she is not getting photographed well, therefore she should look to the side where he was standing. As soon as Disha heard this, she chuckled and turned towards him. The Malang star posed like a pro and flashed her bright smile. Only after making sure that she has been photographed well by the paparazzi, did she walk away from there. Watch the video below.

Disha Patani in a ruched bodycon dress

Disha Patani was seen wearing a maroon coloured ruched bodycon dress as she posed for the cameras. She had paired the dress with black strappy heels and has left her hair open on one side of her shoulder with a side parting. The actor had kept her accessories to a minimum with a silver-coloured intricate necklace and an intricate bracelet. She wore a rose coloured eye shadow with matching lip colour and some blush. Check out the pictures below.

