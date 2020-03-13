The Debate
Disha Patani Dazzles In 'Malang' Success Party, Krisha Shroff Has A Question

Bollywood News

Disha Patani was recently spotted in a gorgeous dress that has been gaining appreciation from fans. Read more here

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a popular face in the Indian film industry who has a huge fan following on social media. She is always on the radar of fashion and fitness enthusiasts. Often lauded for her style and sense of fashion, Disha Patani has once again impressed fans with her latest look.

Disha Patani's dress at 'Malang' success party

Disha Patani was recently photographed as she was spotted by paparazzi after her success party of Malang. Disha Patani was seen wearing a maroon ruched body con dress which flattered her perfect and fit body at all the right places. Her dress has sheer full sleeves attached to the dress and the actor had paired up the dress with a pair of black strapped heels. She had left her hair open with a side parting and her long tresses casually rested on her left shoulder. Disha Patani was seen wearing minimum makeup which emphasised her eyes and lips as she wore rose coloured eye shadow to go with her dress and matching lip colour with gloss. She had a hint of blush to highlight her cheekbone and give more structure to her face. The actor also opted for an intricate necklace and a bracelet in her left hand. She posed for the paparazzi and flashed her bright smile for them. Check out the picture below.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Read | Dhanush's Highest Rated Movies According To IMDb Every Fan Must Watch

Fans react

As soon as Disha shared her gorgeous pictures, fans could not stop themselves from showing love to the actor. They gave compliments to the actor very generously and made sure she gets to know how beautiful she was looking. Seeing this picture, Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff also commented on the picture appreciating the actor’s beauty. Here are some of the fan comments.

Krishna Shroff's comment

fan comments

Disha Patani Disha Patani's photos Malang Disha Patani's Instagram

 

Read | Twinkle Khanna Posts A Regular Selfie After Hiding Her 'uni-brow'

Read | Disha Patani Strikes A Pose Like A Pro After Being Told She's Not Photographed Well

 

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
