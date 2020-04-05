Disha Patani is among the youngest and talented actors in Bollywood today. The actor has played important parts in movies and done various item numbers. Today, Disha Patani has successfully created a place for her own in the industry. Along with various other reasons, fans also drool over Disha Patani because she gives major fitness goals. Disha Patani has also always been in the headlines because of her rumours of dating actor, Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolved around the untold life story of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from being a ticket collector to the world-cup winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Recently, during an interview, Disha Patani shared her experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Read ahead to know more:

Disha Patani on working with Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Having no family background in the film industry, Disha Patani had to work her way into Bollywood. The actor got a major break in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where Sushant Singh Rajput played the male lead character. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Disha Patani was asked if Sushant Singh Rajput bowled her over.

Disha answered the question and said that he is so adorable. She remembers that on the first day of their shoot, they were shooting a romantic song and it was also the first time the two were meeting, she added. Generally, it is a little awkward when you meet someone for the first time and you have to shoot a romantic scene with them, she said. But, Sushant was really cool and friendly, and the two bonded well as both of them are Rajputs and come from similar backgrounds, said Disha Patani.

In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Patani played the part of Dhoni’s girlfriend, who dies in a car crash. Disha received many praises for her performance in the film. This was the beginning of Disha Patani’s career, as she rose to fame with this film.

(Pic credit: Screengrab from YouTube)

