When Disha Patani Talked About How She Lost 6 Months Due To Memory Loss

Disha Patani is known for her performance in Bharat, Baaghi 2 and also M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She is also popularly known for her fitness. She is also one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Disha Patani is always inspiring and motivating her audience with her workout videos and pictures on social media. The actor was allegedly linked with Tiger Shroff but the news regarding their split-up has been doing rounds over the internet. However, recently Disha Patani made a shock revelation in an interview with a media publication.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

This is what Disha Patani revealed about her memory loss

Disha Patani said that she had lost her memory for 6 months and she could not remember anything. Disha told the media publication that she lost 6 months of her life. She also said that when she is not shooting she likes to juggle between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. She feels that MMA is easier but for gymnastics one needs to be consistent as well as brave. Disha Patani said that it has taken her a while to reach the point where she was now.

She also said that one had to do this every day. Disha Patani also added that only when you break your bones and knees you will reach somewhere. Speaking about the head injury, Disha Patani said that she hit the concrete floor and injured her head. As a result, she lost her memory for 6 months.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up for her upcoming movie next to Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced jointly by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishna Kumar. The movie is slated to hit the screens on February 7 this year.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 House To Welcome Family And Friends Of The Contestants Once Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.