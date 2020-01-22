Bigg Boss 13 House To Welcome Family And Friends Of The Contestants Once Again

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The current season is said to be one of the most entertaining season of all times. The makers of the show have added an all-new twist to the show. It is speculated that the Bigg Boss 13 house will once again welcome the friends/ family members of the contestants. But this time the guests will also have to play games with the contestant.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

What is the role of family/friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house?

According to sources, it is informed that the family members of the contestants will stay with them in Bigg Boss 13 house. This episode is expected to take place between January 27 to January 31. The family and friends of the contestants will be seen playing with the contestants in Jodis.

A similar concept was also introduced in Bigg Boss 11, when the family and friends of contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani visited the house and also stayed in the same premises. Last time the family members were staying in a different part of the house which was unknown to the contestants. It is speculated that this time it will be different from season 11.

Bigg Boss 13 is also doing extremely well on the TRP charts and with brand new twists every day, the show is turning more and more interesting. The reality show has made headlines for various reasons. These reasons include the rivalry between contestants like Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla or even Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The show now has 9 contestants who are fighting to win the Bigg Boss 13 title: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Mahira, Rashami And Arti Fight For Elite Club Membership

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Asim Riaz And Paras Chhabra Fight Over House Duties

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.