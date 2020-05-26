This Day That Year: Disha Talks About Her Relationship & Other Events That Made The News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Disha Patani breaking her silence on relationship with Tiger Shroff; Apurva Asrani lauding Bengaluru south MP’s views on same-sex marriage; to Abhishek Bachchan giving it back to a troll for calling him useless, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Disha Patani opened up about her relationship with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has been seen together having dinner and hanging out, which raised speculation about the duo being a couple. During the promotional interviews of Bharat, Patani spoke about Tiger Shroff. According to a report, a Twitter user also took to the microblogging site and asked the actor why would not she accept her relationship. To which, Disha Patani had a witty response. The actor answered the fan by telling that she had been trying to impress Tiger Shroff for song long.

Additionally, Patani talked about her stunts in Bharat and said that her action sequences could impress Shroff. However, it did not crush impressed the actor, who chose to like everyone’s pictures. Disha Patani also urged the fan to speak to Tiger Shroff the next time.

Someone popped the question, and I said yes... pic.twitter.com/hDEZvJDj5i — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 14, 2019

Tejasvi Surya's views on same-sex marriage

Debutant Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tejasvi Surya won the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat the previous year. Before he took the responsibilities as an MP, Surya’s old tweet surfaced the internet. Tejasvi Surya expressed his views on same-sex marriage in that old tweet. For this, he got appreciation from various celebrities in the film industry. Take a look at the MP’s tweet and responses that he got.

Some are expressing 'concern' that #Section377Scrapped would be followed by demands for legalizing same sex marriage.



Why not?



Aren't ideas of marriage, inheritance & adoption mere legal fictions? Why can't these fictions have space for same sex couples? Natural consequence! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 7, 2018

You have won the mandate. It's so wonderful, @Tejasvi_Surya , now I'm sure you will fight for Equal marriage Rights. this should be a bipartisan issue. I look forward to working with you in achieving that. :) https://t.co/Lc5WbEjyLQ — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) May 25, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan's tweet to a troll

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his humble and amiable nature. However, he is occasionally trolled by social media users. Bachchan ignores most of them like a boss but does not shy away from teaching troll a lesson if they cross their limits. Two years ago, a Twitter user compared Stuart Binny to Abhishek Bachchan and called them useless. Moreover, he went beyond Bachchan and Binny’s professional lives and commented on their families. So, Abhishek Bachchan refused to stay shut and gave a befitting reply via tweet. Take a look at what he said.

Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I’ll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don’t think you’ll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don’t worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018

Sonam Kapoor's denim saree paved way for tolls

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista. She is known for unconventional and experimental outfits. A couple of years ago, Kapoor draped a unique denim saree during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. Right after Rhea Kapoor posted her sister’s pictures on social media, she received numerous compliments from her fans and followers. However, some of them called it a disaster and compared it to the cartoon network. Take a look at her saree.

