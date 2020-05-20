Jacqueline Fernandez Or Disha Patani: Who Styled The Shimmery Dress Better?

Both, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are emerging Bollywood stars. While Jacqueline is popular for her work like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, among others, Disha too has managed to make a notable name for herself with films like Baaghi 2, Malang and more. Both the actors have a huge fan following that appreciates the beauty and work in the acting career. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani always make sure to inspire us with their impeccable style statement and fitness dedication. Recently, both the style divas were caught in a fashion faceoff when they were spotted in similar shimmery outfits. Have a look at the pics below and decide which of the two style divas aced the look better-

Who wore the shimmery dress better?

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in the creamish colour shimmery outfit. Her outfit has one-sided off-shoulder and the other side is full-sleeves. Jacqueline Fernandez shells out major fashion goals with her voguish attires and inspires the fans to follow her for the latest trends. The shimmery turtle-neck dress is paired with a pair of stud diamond earrings and minimal accessories which comprises of a diamond ring. Jacqueline Fernandez complemented her shimmery thigh-slit dress with loose curly hairstyle. Her smokey eyes and nude makeup were embracing her shimmery dress look. Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez in this super stylish shimmery outfit.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s fashion choices are always jaw-dropping and inspiring for the fashion industry. The picture of Disha Patani in this shimmery dark green outfit is just impeccable. Disha looks splendid in this turtle-neck sleeveless dress styled in her own way. Her curly hair and heavy eye makeup with nude shade lipstick are complimenting her shimmery look perfectly.

Disha Patani’s dark-green thigh-slit dress is accompanied with minimal accessories which comprise of some silver and diamond rings along with a thin bracelet on her wrist. Dish Patani completed her stylish appearance with heavy curly tresses and high stilettoes. Have a look at Dish Patani’s green shimmery look here.

Both the style divas have managed to ace their shimmery look. It is indeed difficult to decide who among the two young stars has slayed the look better. However, one thing is sure that both the looks give major inspiration to all fashion enthusiasts.

