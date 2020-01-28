Disha Patani's Sassy Boots' Wardrobe Will Leave You Green In Envy, See Pics

Disha Patani is all geared up for her upcoming action thriller flick, Malang. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. Malang has been directed by Mohit Suri.

Disha's name is always mentioned when it comes to fashion and style. The stunning actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to shelling out major style goals and leaving fans green in envy with her outfits. Check out Disha Patani's boots wardrobe to take cues from.

Disha Patani's poised white boots

During the promotional tour of Malang, Disha Patani was recently captured wearing long white boots. Talking about her clothes, the Baaghi 2 actor paired a white crop top, tied in a knot, with denim ripped jeans. However, the white boots took away the whole limelight.

Disha Patani's black boots

While ringing in New Years, Disha Patani stunned in a casual party outfit. The white netted bralet top was combined with ripped denim. But Disha's black long boots were just the cherry on a cake. The boots had a crisscross design crafted over it.

Disha Patani's Beyonce inspired look

To promote her movie, Malang, Disha Patani was spotted in a wine coloured dress which featured a deep neck cut. The actor paired her dress with black leather ankle length heels. It seems that the actor took fashion cues from Beyonce this time. Beyonce was also recently seen in a similar colour outfit while she promoted a sneaker brand.

Disha Patani's stiletto boots

Disha Patani's fashion statements are trendsetters. Back in September, the star was spotted posing wearing green co-ords with a white crop inner-top. With her amazing outfit, Disha paired black tip-toe stiletto boots.

Disha Patani's short black boots

While wandering overseas during the 2019's valentine week, Disha posed in a red sweatshirt and black ankle-length jeans. With the winter outfit, she paired short black boots. Check out the picture.

