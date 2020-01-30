Disha Patani Says The Party Sequences In Malang Were 'fun And Exciting'; Shares Experience

Disha Patani is all geared up for her upcoming movie Malang. Her amazing looks and chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur are being highly appreciated by the audience and fans. The party sequences shown in the trailer along with the songs of the film are also grabbing the attention of the audience. Disha Patani recently opened up about shooting certain scenes for the film.

Disha Patani talks about party experiences

Disha Patani was recently interviewed in an exclusive report by Pinkvilla. Disha Patani shared that she had a lot of fun witnessing all the beachside parties and the bonding that happens between the people in the parties. She said that she enjoyed all the party sequences as there were a lot of people in the shoot. She also talked about how it was so nice to see all the different kinds of people from across the world coming together and bonding with each other.

Disha Patani further revealed that the makers shot these party sequences for Malang at various parties and some of these were different from the regular ones. Patani added that it was all for the first time. She called this a different and nice experience.

The movie Malang will be starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. All the characters played by these actors have a different shade to their personality. The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse of each of these characters. Disha and Aditya are collaborating for the first time. Mohit Suri is the director of the movie. Malang will release on February 7, 2020.

