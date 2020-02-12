Disha Patani's Bikini Looks To Take Beach Fashion Inspiration From

Disha Patani is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Malang. The stunning actor is showered with praises on social media for her stupendous performance in Malang. Apart from her drop-dead gorgeous looks, brilliant dancing skills, and stellar performances in films, Disha Patani is also highly admired for her impeccable sense of style. Disha Patani has a huge fanbase on social media with over 30.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Also Read: Malang Trailer Inspires Us To Try These Extreme Adventure Sports At-least Once

Time and again Disha Patani has impressed us with her fashion choices. Disha Patani's Instagram is flooded with her pictures in quirky and stylish bikinis. Take a look at some alluring picture of Disha Patani in sizzling bikinis which is heating up the internet.

Disha slays the tangerine bikini look

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Also Read: Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Bikini Looks; See Pics

Disha Patani turns heads in this black bikini

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks wondrous in her white swimsuit

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Doesn't Shy Away From Showering Love On Disha Patani

Disha rocks the red bikini with net details like a pro

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks scintillating in a fuschia pink swimwear

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

Also Read: Memes On 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Movies That Flooded Internet In January 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.