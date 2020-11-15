Tiger Shroff turns 'sight for sore eyes' with somersault; Disha Patani takes up yellow now

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continued to deprive their fans of a post together as they vacationed together in the Maldives. However, their solo posts continued to create a storm. After dazzling with his physique in ‘yellow hot pants’, the former displayed his acrobatic skills this time, while the latter also gave a treat to her fans by sharing pictures of working out and enjoying a stroll on the beach.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani have gala time on vacation

Tiger Shroff has been known for his flexibility and stunts, and the actor thought of displaying it once again during his trip. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of him somersaulting into the sea.

The Baaghi star, who particularly highlighted his yellow shorts in his last time, had worn red shorts and once always displayed chiselled physique and abs. He quipped that apart from the red shorts, everything else was a sight for sore eyes.

The post left everyone including his travel companion Disha in awe in the comments. Kunal Kemmu had a Hera Pheri reference to it, joking that he might hurt the fish with his jump.

Disha, on the other hand, took up yellow this time like her rumoured boyfriend had done the previous time.

After sending her fans in a frenzy, on Instagram stories, she shared two posts with yellow coloured outfits. In one of them, she was clicked in the gym, proving that vacations did not affect her fitness routine, and another where she is strolling on the beach in a selfie video.

Tiger and Disha on the professional front

Tiger Shroff recently made headlines for sharing the first look poster of his next Ganapath: Part 1. The film looked all set to be in the ‘Tiger Shroff zone’ as it seemed like another action film for him. This is apart from confirming that he will star in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2.

Disha will star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. She has also films like KTina and Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

