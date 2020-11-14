Disha Patani makes waves with pic from vacation with Tiger; Krishna Shroff goes 'Daaaayum'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might not have given an official confirmation on their rumoured relationship, but their appearances together often excite their fans. Apart from their outings to restaurants, that is currently stopped due to COVID-19, the rumoured couple is also known to take off to vacations together. While the duo tries their best to not post pictures together, their solo photos from their trip to Maldives have been making waves.

Disha Patani's post after Tiger Shroff's 'yellow hot pants' pic

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had been spotted at the Mumbai airport together a few days ago, after which the latter had landed in Maldives. With the former also sharing updates from her vacation around beaches, there was not much doubt for netizens that they were vactioning together.

After Tiger made fans gush over his six-pack abs and ‘yellow hot pants’, it was the turn of Disha to show that she too was having a great time. The Bharat actor shared candid photos displaying her fit physique in a bikini as she posed in style at the beach.

The photographs set the Internet on fire with 2.2 million likes in 14 hours. Even Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff were left stunned with the snap. Krishna called it ‘Daaaayum’ while Ayesha Shroff commented, ‘Woah deeeshu,' along with fire emojis.

Disha seemed to having a gala time, as she also posted selfies and videos and the breathtaking view of the sun beating down the beach on her Instagram stories.

Tiger, meanwhile, shared another picture of his chiselled physique, in the same short pants with the message to protect the planet.

Previously, the rumoured couple’s similar solo pictures during their vacation in Sri Lanka had similarly made headlines for their fit physique.

Disha-Tiger on professional front

On the professional front, Disha had featured in Malang earlier this year, which is one of few films to have released this year and also witnessed success. She has been shooting for the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Another film in her kitty is Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina.

Tiger Shroff had featured in Baaghi 3, which had got affected due to the COVID-19. The actor recently launched the first look of his film titled Ganapath: Part 1. He announced that he will star in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 as well.

