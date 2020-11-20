Disha Patani soaks up the sun in Maldives, picture creates a storm on Instagram

Considered among the fittest stars of the film industry, Disha Patani also loves to showcase her physique. The actor has been doing so during her recent vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Maldives, where fans have been treated to some stunning pictures on the beach. The latest one broke the Internet again with 2.4 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Disha Patani stuns in bikini

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a snap where she is soaking the heat up on the beach in Maldives. Dressed in a bikini, she was clicked brushing her hair up with the stunning view of the sea in the background. Even with no words in the caption and just a flower emoji, the photograph was enough to create a storm with likes and comments showering love pouring in.

The best comments came from Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and Elli AvrRam. The former called her an ‘inspooo’, in other words an inspiration, while the latter was at a loss of words.

Krishna had a similar reaction to Disha Patani’s previous picture in a swimsuit, going ‘Daaaayum!’

As per reports, Krishna was also set to join the star couple on the trip to Maldives. Krishna did share a picture with her brother, but that was only after they reunited in Mumbai, as Tiger and Disha consciously shied away from posting pictures together. It is not clear if Disha Patani has also returned to the Maximum City.

Disha Patani on the professional front

Disha Patani featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year. The film was a success at the box office, earning over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. She was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur the romantic-action thriller.

The lead pair and Mohit Suri are set to reunite again with the sequel of Ek Villain. They will be joined by Tara Sutaria and John Abraham as well.

Disha Patani has been shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier gearing up for release on Eid, but was pushed due to the COVID-19. The film will be her next release.

A film titled KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of her other projects.

