Disha Patani Releases New 'Malang' Title Track On Twitter | WATCH

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Bharat. She was seen as the leading lady in the film opposite Salman Khan. Other than this, Disha has worked with stars like Tiger Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput, and even Jackie Chan. Now she will be seen in the film Malang. She will be seen as the leading lady in Malang and will be romancing Aditya Roy Kapur. The trailer of the film was released about a week ago and it was loved by the fans. Today, Disha Patani took to her Twitter to share the Malang title track.

Disha Patani shares Malang title track on Twitter:

The song is sung and composed by Ved Sharma whereas the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya and it has a good tempo to it showing how Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani fall in love with each other.

The video of the Malang title track starts with a dialogue of Aditya Roy Kapur where he says that taking lives is an intoxication that he cannot leave. After this, we see a few action scenes from the film. Disha Patani is then seen coming out of the sea in a red swimsuit.

The song starts and we see both Disha and Aditya crossing paths at a psytrance party. Both the lead actors of the film fall in love during the song and we also get a glimpse at an underwater kissing scene which was reportedly filmed almost after the film completed shooting. The song ends with Aditya Roy Kapur fighting in a prison. The Malang release date has been revealed to be February 7, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram)

