Disha Patani Posts Photo Of Dog Bella, Tiger Shroff's Family Is 'all Hearts'

Many Bollywood stars are ardent lovers of animals with some even having pet dogs and cats. One name among the pet lovers of Bollywood is definitely Disha Patani. Recently, she posted pictures and videos of her dog, Bella. However, more than Disha and her dog, what caught the attention of followers is Tiger Shroff's mother and sister's comments on the picture.

Tiger Shroff's mother and sister go hearts on Disha Patani's post

Earlier today Disha Patani, posted some pictures and videos with her dog, Bella. Both were seen having fun as Disha cuddled Bella. The photos and video were so adorable that it seemed Tiger Shroff's mother and sister could not help commenting on it. Ayesha Shroff commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️" while Krishna Shroff commented, "😍".

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Stunts In 'Baaghi 3' Stun Everyone While Shradhha Kapoor Mouths "wow"

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani Have A Good Time During Their California Trip; Watch BTS Videos

Earlier during Valentine's day, Disha Patani had sent a bouquet to Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff. The latter had taken to her Instagram to share the picture of the flowers. Ayesha also added a lovely appreciation caption for the actor's gesture. Disha is also reportedly on good terms with Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff.

Also Read: Disha Patani Found It Difficult To Kiss Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang'; Here's Why

Meanwhile, Disha Patani's love for animals has been proven time and again. Last week the actor had posted a throwback video of hers from the sets of her latest movie, Malang. In the video, she could be seen petting cows on the beach. Disha seems really happy in the company of the animal.

Also Read: Disha Patani Reveals The Number Of Boys Who Have Asked Her Out

Also Read: Disha Patani Comments On Tiger Shroff's Post, Says 'you're Lit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.