Allu Arjun Opens Up On His Stardom In Malayalam Film Industry, Says 'I'm Honoured'

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Trivikram's Ala Vaikuntapuramalo, in a recent interview with an online portal, talked about the massive fan following he enjoys in Kerala. Allu Arjun said he feels fortunate and indebted to all Keralaities who love and adore him. All of Allu Arjun's movies are a massive hit in Kerala. Recently, Angu Vaikundapurathu, the dubbed version of Ala Vaikuntapuramalo became a massive hit in Kerala, reportedly running in theatres for 50 days.

In an interview, Allu Arjun talked about the love and respect he gets from Keralites. He also shared an instance when he was invited as the Chief Guest of Nehru trophy boat race. He exclaimed the invitation to the boat race an honour, which left him spell-bound. Further in the interview, Allu Arjun revealed that he considers highly of Malayalam cinema. He also shared that he is a big fan of Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Fasil, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Allu Arjun's last release Ala Vaikuntapuramalo, starring Pooja Hedge, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead, was a massive hit. Reports reveal that the movie collected about Rs. 250 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his next. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage.

The upcomer, tentatively titled AA 20, is reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

