Allu Arjun Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people all around the world. India has been locked down till April 14, 2020, to prevent the widespread of coronavirus. Celebrities are urging fans to stay home and stay safe. Some of them have even come ahead and donated a significant amount towards the relief fund. Now Allu Arjun is the latest name on the list. Read to know more.

Allu Arjun’s donation for the fight against COVID-19

Allu Arjun is a well-known name in the industry with his work in Telugu Cinema. He has a huge fan following on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The actor announced on his official handles that he would be donating ₹1.25 crore.

Allu Arjun said that the COVID-19 has taken the entire world by storm. But even in a time like this doctors, nurses, police, military and many other sectors are contributing greatly. He stated that he would do his bit and will donate the amount to people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The stylish star also mentioned that by taking the required precaution we can end this. Check out his video.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala .

I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . #stayhome pic.twitter.com/IeuRGa3ObI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2020

Earlier, Allu Arjun came in support of Janta Curfew. He was seen with his family appreciating the people who are working tirelessly against coronavirus. Allu even wished Ram Charan, who celebrated his birthday on March 27 and mentioned that he wished they could meet but the isolation is for the greater good.

Besides Allu Arjun, popular stars Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan donated towards the COVID-19 relief. Mahesh Babu donated ₹1 crore while Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan donated ₹70 lakhs each towards CM Relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prabhas donated ₹4 crores, out of which ₹3 crores was towards PM National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakhs each towards CM Relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

