Disha Patani Releases New Dance Cover, Ft. Her Fave Dance Partner & It's Not Tiger Shroff

On February 6, actor Disha Patani released her dance cover on Mere Naseeb Mein (80's classic song) featuring the actor's 'favourite dancing partner', Dimple Kotecha and Ankan Sen. She took to her official YouTube channel and shared the short video clip with her fans. Posting the dance cover video on her YouTube channel, the Malang actor said, "Here's a dance cover on one of my favourite song of the 80's Mere Naseeb Mein! Had super fun dancing on this with my favourite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha". Take a look at Disha Patani's dance video.

Watch Disha's 'Mere Naseeb Mein' dance cover

In the above dance cover, Disha Patani stunned in a baby pink crop top and layered it with a nude shade crop jacket. The star paired the pink ensemble outfit with similar shade bomber pants. She also sported a pair of an oval shape red-tinted sunglasses. Disha styled her hair with two ponytail hairdo and added shiny letter clips that read as love. On the other hand, Dimple Kotecha was spotted in a pink sweatshirt, paired with white sweatpants.

The 1.24 mins video begins with Disha Patani twirling her hair with her fingers and singing "Sharma gayi main haye haye, ghabra gayi haye haye haye". At the same time, Dimple and Ankan were spotted in the background. This dance cover was shot on a terrace that looks like a tennis court.

As the video progresses, Disha along with her dance partners showcased their hip-hop routine. The dance cover's video edit was the MVP of the video. Disha Patani's expressions were bang on and the star did justice to the classic remix song with her trendy hip-hop moves. Check out Disha Patani's dance videos.

The actor also shared Instagram posts announcing about the video release and thanking her team. In the first post, Disha shared a mini teaser of her dance cover. The black and white video showcases the actor sharing a few glimpses of her dance. Sharing the video on social media, she said, "Song out at 2 pm on my youtube channel".

In the second post, Disha Patani posed a selfie with Dimple and Ankan. As seen in the caption, the star shared that the dance cover was choreographed by Ankan. She also called Dimple Kotecha, her favourite dancing partner. She further thanked Hairkesh for shooting the video and Zoey Quinny for her hairstyle. Check out the posts.

