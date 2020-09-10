Disha Patani Resumes Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Shares A Still; See Post

With the lockdown restrictions eased down by the government, several Bollywood stars have resumed work amid the ongoing crisis due to the COVID-19 disease. The stars have restarted their work life while adhering to the new normal. Recently actress Disha Patani finally resumed shoot and shares a still while she is all dressed up for the shoot on her Instagram story.

Disha Patani resumes work

The actress shared a picture from her dressing room where she can be seen sitting and being readied by her support team while she clicks a picture with them. While captioning the post, she wrote, "Finally we're back”. The capture shows how the work has begun ticking all the boxes of the new normal and how her team is all smiles while she gets ready for her camera shot.

Meanwhile, the actress has been following sternous workout while staying at home as she was preparing for her next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to a source of the Mumbai Mirror, the Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer film will resume shooting in October post the premiere of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The source informed that the last leg of the schedule is a short one probably of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. At last, the source added that the antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to be the remake of South Korean film Veteran. It will be directed by Prabhudheva who is expected to return to Mumbai for resuming the shoot. Apart from Radhe Disha also has another project in the pipeline being Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

(Image credit: Disha Patani/ Instagrm)

