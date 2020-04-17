Disha Patani Recalls How Her Bollywood Journey Began In This Throwback Interview

Baaghi 3 fame Disha Patani is known to perform stunts on her own in Bollywood movies and spends a lot of time training for the same. Disha Patani began her career as a model and a commercial ad actor before she moved to get bigger projects. In an interview held in 2018, while the actor was promoting her movie Baaghi 2, she got nostalgic and shared about how her journey began in Bollywood.

Disha Patani on how her journey in Bollywood began

Disha Patani shared that she had no idea of how the Bollywood industry worked back then and did not know how to get through. In fact, the had no plans of joining Bollywood and wished to become an air force pilot. Her journey officially began when she won a beauty contest in college, which she took part in during a summer break. After she won the contest the actor was called for shoots and a modeling agency signed her up.

Disha Patani then started auditioning for TV commercials and used to travel between Mumbai and Delhi, frequently. Disha Patani who was studying B.Tech was dismissed from her college after which she moved to Mumbai. The Malang actor had to choose between her studies and modeling.

She spoke to her parents about her decision of modeling and said at first they were skeptical but eventually, they did believe in her. Disha Patani added that she began as a normal girl who had no idea about the industry but never stopped auditioning. She kept doing her job and soon movies happened.

Speaking about her roles in Bollywood, the actor said she reads the story and her role thoroughly. Calling herself selfish, the actor said choosing her character is very important. Disha Patani, who was last seen in Malang along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe.

