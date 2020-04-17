Sussanne's Sister Farah Khan Relieved As Family Tests Negative For COVID, Shares Next Step

Farah Khan was relieved after her family tested negative for COVID-19. The jewellery designer shared the next step, that they will quarantine themselves.

Sussanne's sister Farah Khan relieved as family tests negative for COVID, shares next step

In times of panic and uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a feeling of assurance and relief is important. And that’s what happened when Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan and her family tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. The jewellery designer, who underwent the test after a staff member had tested positive, revealed that they will continue to quarantine till April 29.

Farah took to Twitter to express her delight after the test results were out and it was ‘all negative’. She thanked the Almighty, hoping all those affected will be healed soon, and even those still going to work be protected.

 

She added that more than testing negative, the best feeling was to see the relieved faces of her children and in-house staff who have been working with her for over 10 years. Farah termed it ‘priceless’ and said that ‘happiness is contagious.’

Soni Razdan and Kubra Sait were among those who reacted with delight to the news.

Here are the reactions:

Farah had revealed on Tuesday that an in-house staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and that while he was being moved to a quarantine facility, the family has undergone tests and were also quarantining.

As far as celebrities from the film industry are concerned, Kanika Kapoor was the major name who had tested positive for COVID-19 in controversial circumstances. The singer has, however, been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the disease.

