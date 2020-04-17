Sussanne's sister Farah Khan relieved as family tests negative for COVID, shares next step

In times of panic and uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a feeling of assurance and relief is important. And that’s what happened when Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan and her family tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. The jewellery designer, who underwent the test after a staff member had tested positive, revealed that they will continue to quarantine till April 29.

Farah took to Twitter to express her delight after the test results were out and it was ‘all negative’. She thanked the Almighty, hoping all those affected will be healed soon, and even those still going to work be protected.

ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting 🙏🙏🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

She added that more than testing negative, the best feeling was to see the relieved faces of her children and in-house staff who have been working with her for over 10 years. Farah termed it ‘priceless’ and said that ‘happiness is contagious.’

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious 🤗🙏🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Soni Razdan and Kubra Sait were among those who reacted with delight to the news.

Here are the reactions:

Thank God. Take care all of you ♥️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2020

Bless :) your happiness radiated to my heart too. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Farah had revealed on Tuesday that an in-house staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and that while he was being moved to a quarantine facility, the family has undergone tests and were also quarantining.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

As far as celebrities from the film industry are concerned, Kanika Kapoor was the major name who had tested positive for COVID-19 in controversial circumstances. The singer has, however, been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the disease.

