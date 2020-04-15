Sussanne Khan's Sister Farah Confirms A Staff Member Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali recently shared a post on social media where she mentioned that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Farah Khan Ali added that her family members have also undergone the test and that they will also be in self-isolation as a precautionary measure. Popular actor Pooja Bedi also replied to the post and urged Farah Khan Ali to stay positive and strong. Not only Pooja Bedi but many other Twitter users also sent her messages of support.

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.💕💕💕💕💕 This too shall pass. !!! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2020

Hope you are all ok love ❤️ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 14, 2020

Sussanne Khan was staying with Hrithik

Farah Khan Ali's sister Sussanne Khan had also temporarily moved in with Hrithik before the lockdown was imposed. Hrithik Roshan had also lauded her for being supportive and understanding. He wrote in an Instagram post that it is unimaginable for him as a parent to think of having to be separated from his children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. He also added that the world talks about humanity coming together, but he thinks that it represents just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids.

