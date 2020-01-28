Disha Patani Reveals Interesting Details About Her Character In 'Malang'

Disha Patani’s bold and beautiful avatar in the Malang trailer has got tons of appreciation from viewers. And for all those fans who are wondering what her character is about, here are a few interesting details about Disha's role in Malang.

Recently, Disha was asked if she relates to the character in any sense or if she feels it is completely different from how she is in real life. To which Disha replied, "There is a very slight resemblance of the film character to my real life. It was the innocence and the freedom that I also live by which I could somewhere relate to. The urban factor and the fact that she’s so raw and sexy in the film is very interesting. Apart from this, I would say that I am very shy and reserved as a person."

However, her character in the film still stays undisclosed despite the many shades that fans are seeing with the release of the trailer, poster and much more. Disha Patani has also been giving fans major fashion goals. From the poster to the trailer, every frame of the units that have been released has been widely loved and the curiosity amongst the audience to catch on to the vibe is extremely high.

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. The movie has been highly anticipated since the release of its first look. The Bharat star was channelling her inner diva in the poster of Malang and her charm stole fans' hearts. In the poster, Patani looked amazingly gorgeous. The film will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020, and the trailer stands true to the tagline of the film which reads, 'Unleash the Madness.’ Check out a few pictures of Disha Patani as she recently stepped out to promote Malang.

Also read | 'Malang': Was Kissing Disha Patani Awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur Answers; Reacts On Viral Pose

Also read | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Look Stunning As They Promote Their Film 'Malang'

Also read | Disha Patani Deserves An Applause For Juggling 'Radhe' Shoot And 'Malang' Promotions

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Says 'do Not Try This At Home' When Asked About 'Malang' Kiss Poster

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.