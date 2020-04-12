When Disha Patani Revealed The Reason For No Female-oriented Action Films In Bollywood

Disha Patani is just a few films old in Bollywood; however, she already has a huge fan base who love watching her on-screen. Disha first rose to fame after she appeared in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. In a throwback interview, the Malang actor spoke about several issues and her career in films.

Disha Patani reveals her reason for no female-oriented action films in Bollywood

The actor was asked several questions with regards to her films including 'Baaghi 2', and her previous work. Disha Patani was also asked about her opinion as to why Bollywood does not produce any female-oriented action films. Disha Patani said that there should indeed be more female-oriented action films in Bollywood. However, Disha said that not many producers are ready to invest in a film that has a girl doing the stunts.

Disha Patani recollected that the last time she saw a girl fighting on-screen was Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. However, Disha admitted that despite that, they still haven’t got a full-fledged female-led action film in the industry just yet. Disha Patani then added that be it any profession, girls are yet to get their dues. Disha Patani also added that people cannot imagine a woman fighting and have the idea that a female lead only has to be beautiful. The actor added that films are a reflection of people’s perspectives and are made to cater to their taste. In conclusion, Disha added that when the society accepts a woman doing action scenes, the films will automatically start showcasing that on screen.

