Disha Patani Poses With Pet Dog Goku; Shares An Adorable Photograph

Malang actor Disha Patani is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. Patani has a strong follower base of a whopping 30.8 million on Instagram. Disha keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos of her whereabouts. Disha's love for pets is evident from her Instagram handle wherein she keeps posting pictures of her pets comprising two cats namely Jasmine and Keety and two dogs called Bela and Goku. Patani has also created an Instagram account of her pets, on which, she posts quirky pictures and videos of her pets. Her pets' Instagram handle has more than 20k followers. Recently, Disha took to her Instagram account to share a photograph with one of her pets which made her fans go gaga over it.

Disha Patani's adorable photograph with Goku

Disha took to Instagram to post a picture wherein she is posing with Goku. Goku is a fictional name from the famous television show Dragon Ball Z. Disha has posted several photos with Goku on social media and her fans adore her pictures with her pets a lot with most of them going all-hearts in the comments section of the pictures. Check out some other adorable pictures of Goku posted by Patani on social media.

