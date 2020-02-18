Disha Patani Reveals The Names Of Her Pets And It Is Extremely Cute!

Malang actor Disha Patani took to her twitter a few days back and told her fans that she would be answering a few fun questions. She asked her fans to ask her questions with the hashtag ‘Ask Disha’ and she would reply to them. Fans took the opportunity to ask their favourite actor a few questions about her life and more.

I have four - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety 🐕‍🦺🐈 #AskDisha — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Posts Photo Of Dog Bella, Tiger Shroff's Family Is 'all Hearts'

One of Disha Patani’s fans asked her if she had any pets. Disha Patani replied that she has not one but four pets. She even revealed the names of her pets. She stated that the names of her pets are Bella, Keety, Goku and Jasmine. She also took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures with her pet dog Bella as well as her cat Keety. Check out the series of pictures here.

Disha Patani’s pets

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Sees THIS For The First Time In This Throwback Video From Malang Sets

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Overjoyed With Malang's Success; Says 'I Have Gotten More Than I Deserved'

In the first picture, Disha Patani can be seen cuddling a cute puppy. In her post, she revealed that the puppy’s name is Bella. A few days back she shared a picture of her cat Keethy on her social media account. In another picture, she even tagged her pets Instagram account in the post.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. She was hugely acknowledged for her acting and her screen presence. In the coming future, she will be seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial and Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Wants To Follow The Footsteps Of Priyanka Chopra In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.