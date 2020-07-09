Disha Patani Reveals Salman Khan Is Like A "Santa Claus On Set"

Disha Patani has so far featured in five Bollywood films in her career so far. However, within a short span, she has made a big name for herself. In 2019, Disha was seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. In one of the media interviews, Disha Patani revealed about how was her experience working with the Bollywood star, Salman Khan. Read in detail about her views on why is Salman Khan the Santa Claus on the set of the film-

When Disha Patani called Salman Khan "Santa Claus on set"-

When Disha Patani was asked by a media portal in an interview, about the senior actor Salman Khan, and how was it working with him in the film Bharat, she answered very positively. She said that she has heard a lot of people saying that Salman Khan has an intimidating personality. But according to Disha, Salman is very sweet, humble, funny, and down to earth. She also said that he makes everyone feel comfortable on set, and is a family-oriented person. Adding to it, Disha Patani said, that she remembers people coming to him for help whenever he was on set. And hence she feels like he like a Santa Claus sitting on set, always willing to help everyone.

Also read | Watch A Cute Moment Of Salman Khan Hugging A Kid After He Tries To Imitate His Dialogue

According to Disha Patani, there was a time when she felt like a newbie, as she had done only a few films. And she is still hungry and wants to do various roles and films in her career. She said that she had to struggle a lot to reach where she is and wants to keep struggling for several roles and films.

Also, being an outsider, Disha Patani never felt that she wasn’t accepted in the film industry. She said in the same interview that throughout her work, she has found many people and they have been kind and accepting towards her. And if people did not like her, it had got nothing to do with her not being a star kid. And hence, she feels that if a person is talented and hardworking, people will accept them.

Also read | Salman Khan' Five Movies In Which He Was Paired Opposite Debutant Actresses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.