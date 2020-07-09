When Salman Khan Hilariously Admitted That He Borrowed ₹2011 From A Friend

Amid lockdown, Salman Khan is mostly busy with his work, busy schedule and, lined up projects. He was last seen in the film, Dabangg 3 and Bharat, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif, respectively. The actor was very busy with the promotions of the films, and for the promotion of the film, Bharat, when he visited, The Kapil Sharma Show. When Salman Khan was on the show for his film Bharat’s promotions, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma asked him a lot of things about his personal and professional life, both. One of the interesting topics about which Salman Khan was questioned was related to his early life, which was, whether Salman has borrowed money from someone for help in his life. Here is what Salman Khan replied to Kapil Sharma on this question.

When Salman Khan admitted how he regrets borrowing Rs 2011 from a friend

Kapil Sharma said that the Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan has everything including money and fame. He then asked if he has ever asked for help or borrowed money from some of his friends in his life. In reply, Salman Khan said that he had borrowed money from his best friend, and he still owes money to a childhood friend. This was indeed a shocking revelation by the popular actor. Salman further said that his childhood friend Iqbal was his bank in his teenage. The celebrity was used to borrow money from his friend, Iqbal Ratnasi during his teenage. Also, Salman even tweeted on his official Twitter account where he said that he is still indebted to him.

N this is my childhood frnd Iqbal, as a teen he was my bank, I still owe him 2011rs . thnk God he did not take interest 😁 bete ko launch Kar raha hoon toh baap ka post toh karsakta hoon na. Lv the pic. pic.twitter.com/FMSXNKmaME — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

Salman Khan also said on the Kapil Sharma Show that he had asked for the money because he wanted to fill petrol in his vehicle. It was a very funny conversation, and Salman said that he cleared his dues and completed his responsibility in another form by introducing his childhood friend’s son ‘Zaheer Iqbal’ as an actor to Bollywood. In his tweet, Salman Khan tweeted that he is introducing Zaheer in his father’s position. Salman Khan also guided Zaheer Iqbal to never forget the loved ones in life.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman will be next seen in Prabhudeva’s upcoming film Radhe with his former Bharat co-star, Disha Patani. The actor also has some other films in his kitty like Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is scheduled to release next year.

