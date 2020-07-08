When Kangana Ranaut Asked For An 'appointment' With Salman Khan | Watch

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut, both are popular stars of Bollywood who are always busy with movies and work. Salman Khan the popular Indian actor, producer, occasional singer and TV host is a well-known personality in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut is also a very talented personality and an inspiration for many. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Kangana Ranaut had made a guest appearance for promoting her film.

During the show, Kangana and Salman had a good time as they joked around and shared some very funny moments. The Queen actor also asked a few questions and interrogated Salman regarding his films, to see whether Salman Khan is well-informed and connected to his work or not.

Kangana Ranaut asked for an appointment with Salman Khan on the show, Bigg Boss-

In the video, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut are having some great time with the Bigg Boss audience. They are also seen joking with each other. As the video starts, the Dabangg actor asks Kangana, why is she so busy that she does not have time to even meet her friends and be with them. Then in return, Kangana Ranaut also asked Salman Khan that does he have time for his friends, and Salman promptly answered saying that he does have time to meet his friends and be with them.

And then Kangana Ranaut asked Salman Khan, that, “Aapke Pass Time Hai Doston Ke liye, Matlab Appointment Mil Jayegi Aapke Sath” in a very funny way. Salman Khan also replied and said, “Areey, Aapko Appontment Ki Kya Zarurat Hai, Humme Aapse Appointment Lene Padti Hai”. Then he says that, “Kitne Minnate Karne Ke Baad Yaha Par Aayi Hai Yeh”, and Kangana Ranaut said that, “Aisa Kuch Nahi Hai, Mujhe Lagta Hai Mujhe Inse Yaha Par Hi Milna Chahiye, Bahut Tehzeb Mein Pesh Aa Rahe Hai Yeh”. And she added to it and said that, “Mujhe Lagta Hia Saari Appointments Aur Meetings Humme Isse Stage Par Karni Chahiye”.

They also had some question and answer sessions, where Kangana Ranaut asked him about his female actors who made their debut films with him. They also did a romantic scene where they imitated some dialogues from the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Kangana also asked Salman to name the films in which he essayed the role with the name ‘Prem’. Watch the video here and know the details here-

