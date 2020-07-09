Watch A Cute Moment Of Salman Khan Hugging A Kid After He Tries To Imitate His Dialogue

Actor Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on a reality dance talent show to promote their 2018 release, Race 3. They had a lot of fun and also got amazed with some talented performances by the contestants. However, the video, which won the hearts of the fans from the show was of a kid who performed on stage and Salman just loved it. You can see Salman teaching a 7-year-old child participant his Race 3 dialogue, which he very nicely imitates. Salman Khan and Jacqueline praised the kid a lot for his stunning performance and the kid also made the audience and judges impressed with his talent.

Salman Khan hugging a kid after trying to imitate his 'Race 3' line

The 7-year-old kid made all the guests, audiences and judges laugh out loud with his cute and funny talks. Salman was so impressed with the kid that when he performed the head spins on stage which was more than 100 spins at a time, Salman Khan was shocked and really appreciate him a lot. The Race 3 actor also made fun of the kid, when he asked the participant that doesn’t he get afraid of doing such difficult steps, the kid replied to Salman that he used to get afraid when he was small. He performed on the song Tattad Tattad on the stage and gave his best with perfect expressions and moves, which touched the heart of Jacqueline and other judges. Hence, they gave a play button to his amazing performance and praised him too, which made him reach to the next level.

The kid got excited and ran towards the judges, while Salman Khan very adorably hugged him. This was the best moment of the show when Salman Khan cutely hugged the child and appreciated him for his performance. Watch this cute moment of Salman Khan hugging a 7-year-old kid, after he imitates his Race 3 dialogue very cutely.

Salman Khan also went on the stage and did his iconic step of the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’. When Salman Khan said, it is not easy to do this step, the kid was still so sure and wanted to perform the step with Salman, which made the audience and judges very joyful. Salman Khan always encourages kids to do well and always appreciate their work. The above video is evident that Salman Khan loves to spend time with kids and encourages their talent too.

