Disha Patani Reveals How Her Acrophobia Affected A Stunt Sequence For Malang

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are on their feet to promote their upcoming film, Malang. The two were recently seen on the sets of the famous TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The two leads spoke about the time they were in the shooting stages of Malang. Disha revealed what she thought about her grey character and the difficult stunt sequences she shot in Goa for the film. Read more to know about Disha Patani’s experience while performing stunts for Malang.

Disha Patani on performing stunts for Malang

While talking to the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, Disha Patani said that she remembers a stunt sequence that had her jumping off a huge cliff. Disha Patani said because of her acrophobia she was scared while jumping and fell in a diagonal position from the cliff. She eventually managed to complete the stunt, but it was certainly a memorable experience for her. The stars and makers have successfully created much hype around the film. Read more to know about Mohit Suri’s upcoming Malang.

More about Malang

Malang is an upcoming Bollywood film that stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, and the makers have released the first look of the characters. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on February 7, 2020. The film’s plot focuses mainly on the perfect life of a couple which comes crashing down when they get linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart.

