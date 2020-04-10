Disha Patani Reveals Her Fitness Secret And Why It Is Important To Stay Healthy

Disha Patani entered the Bollywood industry with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has gone ahead to play important roles in several movies. Today, Disha Patani has successfully created a place of her own in the industry. Disha Patani has always been making headlines because of her rumours of dating actor Tiger Shroff.

Along with various other reasons, fans also drool over Disha Patani because she gives major fitness goals. Disha’s fitness and dance routine seem to be a little different from the usual practices of millennials. Disha Patani also often takes to Instagram to flaunt her perfect figure. During an interview, Disha Patani revealed the importance of staying healthy. Disha also spoke about what she does to remain fit. Read ahead to know more-

Disha Patani reveals why it is important to stay healthy and her fitness secret

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Disha Patani revealed about her daily routine. She said that she follows a routine on a daily basis, that comprises of dance class, gymnastics, and going to the gym. She likes to spend about half an hour doing yoga too, the actor added. Disha said that for her, the definition of fitness includes being active and able to sustain and survive any task under any given situation and come out as a winner.

She further added that it is not out of necessity that she follows this routine but it is the sportsperson in her which helps her remain fit. She said that she was always into sports and as a sportsperson, one needs to be fit to survive and play from start to finish. As she grew up, she started practising gymnastics, she said. She also loves to dance, so that also keeps her fit, said Disha. She also said that her principles of fitness are discipline, dedication, stamina and endurance.

