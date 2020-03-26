Disha Patani Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Bollywood actor Disha Patani garnered attention after her appearance in a television commercial and since then there was no looking back. She marked her acting debut with Telugu film Loafer. Later on, she stepped into the Hindi film industry with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Patani also starred in an international film Kung Fu Yoga, featuring Jackie Chan in 2017.

Besides her acting chops, Disha Patani is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices and incredible poses. Hence, the actor has gone on to garner massive popularity within a very short span of time. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures that feature her poker face pose:

Disha Patani’s best pictures with a poker face

1. Evening bliss

Disha Patani is slaying this picture with her incredible pose. The actor is sitting on a tabletop and her head is visible amid the gorgeous chandelier. She has donned a body-hugging dress.

2. A close-up shot

In this close-up shot, Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her highlighted soft-curls. Her long wavy hair looks bouncy in this picture. In the next one in the series, she has donned a black crop top paired with jeans.

3. Yellow dress

Disha Patani has worn a yellow body-hugging dress, featuring her well-toned hourglass body shape. This strappy dress features a plunging V-neckline. For a rounded off look, Patani has opted for nude makeup and side-parted hair.

4. Little maroon dress

Disha Patani has paired her maroon dress with shiny ankle boots. Besides boasting of her toned figure, this full-sleeves dress has a wavy design. Patani completed her look with loose hair and hoop earrings.

