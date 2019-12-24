Disha Patani Seen All Dolled Up, Ready To Shake A Leg For In Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'

The Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 wrapped up its shoot in a foreign country and has now returned to India. It was announced earlier this month that Disha Patani has been roped in for a dance number in this upcoming movie. There were reports of sets being prepared and ready to shoot the dance number at. According to a video uploaded on social media, it is assumed that Disha Patani is all set to shake a leg for Baaghi 3.

'Baaghi' series

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were seen together on the big screen in Baaghi. It was a romantic action drama film. Then, Baaghi 2 released in 2018 and starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani. The buzz about the third part to the series was prevalent and the movie producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced that the 3rd movie shall reunite Shraddha and Tiger on the big screen and it was later revealed that Disha Patani shall make a come back in the movie as well.

Disha Patani was the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. She played the character of Tiger's love interest and the mother of their child. Disha Patani has previously given a hit dance number in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. According to makers of the movie, just like the dance number in the previous film, this dance number shall also be a part of the film’s narrative and shall take the story forward.

