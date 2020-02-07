Disha Patani Has A Fangirl Moment On Dance+ 5 With Jeetendra; See Pic

Disha Patani is quite busy promoting her latest film, Malang. The actor is going to grace the sets of the Indian dance reality show, Dance+ 5 with her co-stars from Malang. Disha will be accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and veteran actor, Jeetendra on stage. She also had the opportunity to groove with Jeetendra on Dance+ 5.

Disha and Jeentadra groove to Dhal Gaya Din

According to reports, Disha Patani asked Jeetendra to share the stage with her on Dance+ 5 and perform a few steps with her. It was a fangirl moment for Disha. The duo then danced to the 70s classic, Dhal Gaya Din featuring Jeetendra himself. Surprising everyone they even recreated the iconic ‘Badminton match’ steps and danced with badminton rackets in hand. However, the host of Dance+ 5, Raghav Juyal, then reportedly dialed up the entertainment quotient by another notch by acting as the badminton net for Disha Patani and Jeetendra.

Seeing Jeetendra and Disha Patani's lovely performance, the captains of Dance+ 5, Dharmesh, Karishma, Punit and Suresh too also joined them on stage. Even the contestants of Dance+ 5 joined in on the fun. According to media reports, Disha Patani has always been a big fan of Jeetendra. It was a happy moment seeing her match steps with him in Dance+ 5, especially on his iconic song.

This episode of Dance+ 5 with the Malang cast and Jeetendra will air this Saturday and Sunday. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm. Stay tuned to catch up with all the wonderful performances and, Jeetendra and Disha Patani's cute moment.

