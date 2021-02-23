Disha Patani Posts A Sunkissed Picture Of Her Pet Goku, Fans Call Him 'cutie'

Disha Patani's love for animals is unmissable and the Baaghi 2 actor frequently posts pictures with her pets on Instagram. She has two dogs named Bella and Goku and two cats as well, named Jasmine and Keety. Disha took to her social networking handle to share an adorable image of one of her furry friends.

Disha Patani's Instagram post

The Malang actor's Instagram feed screams her love for her four pets and she often makes funny reels and videos with her dogs and cats. She recently took to the social media site and posted a close-up picture of Goku, with him staring at something and the sunlight illuminating his hazel brown eyes. While Goku is a Doberman, her other pet Bella is a cocker spaniel.

Disha has a huge following of 41.8 million followers on Instagram and her dog's picture garnered close to 450k likes within a few hours. Fans and followers of the MS Dhoni actor bombarded the comments section with heart and heart-eyed emojis. While one fan of Disha's wrote, "perfect angle", another one stated, "what a cutie".

A peek into Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani's Instagram is full of her dance covers with her favourite choreographers, her fitness routines, make-up looks done by her, styled outfits, and much more. She also loves to flaunt her svelte body clad in bikinis for her followers. Before New Year's Eve, the Kung Fu Yoga actor posted pictures of herself from her vacations in the Maldives. She supposedly visited the destination twice with rumoured beau and Baaghi 2 co-actor, Tiger Shroff.

The Bharat actor recently posted pictures of herself looking stunning in a pastel pink lehenga at a friend's wedding. She also revealed in the caption that she did her own hair and makeup. The plunging neckline blouse sported silver accents and the lehenga sported intricate floral embroidery. A sheer dupatta with a feathery border and a silver lining and a small pouch with similar intricate embroidery completed Disha's look. Disha Patani is gearing for her upcoming movie Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie is slated to release in May 2021. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang.

Image Credits: Disha Patani Official Instagram Account

