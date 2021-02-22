Disha Patani Flaunting Her Clear Skin In This Morning Selfie Will Take Away Monday Blues

Disha Patani gave fans a glimpse of her morning face. The actor, who will soon be starring in Radhe: Your Most Wanted, posted a selfie earlier on February 22, 2021, as her Instagram story. Pictured with a messy hairdo and no makeup natural look, the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actor can be seen posing for her fans right after a much-needed nap.

Also Read | Disha Patani Rushes To Be By Tiger Shroff's Side As He Gets Injured During Football Match

Disha posted an Instagram story of herself captioning it as: "Post late night shoots be like" with a flower emoji. In the selfie, Disha has a messy hairdo, with a few strands falling on her face. She posed for the photo while lying on her bed with a pink comforter and her dewy face in her hand, appearing well-rested.

A peek into Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha prides herself on doing her own hair and makeup. She has posted many pictures of herself in flawless makeup and hairdos for her followers. Disha enjoys a fan following of more than 41 million followers on her Instagram handle. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share some outfits she wore from the label Falguni Shane Peacock India for a friend's wedding.

Also Read | Disha Patani Drops Stunning Glimpses Of Her Look She Sported At A Friend's Wedding

Disha Patani's Instagram is full of her dance covers with her favourite choreographers, her fitness routines, her styled outfits and more. She also loves to flaunt her svelte body clad in bikinis for her followers. Before New Year's Eve, the Kung Fu Yoga actor posted pictures of herself from her vacations in the Maldives. She supposedly visited the destination twice with rumoured beau and Baaghi 2 co-actor, Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Pool Picture Receives Lots Of Love From Fans, See Here

Disha Patani's photos also include her four pets, Goku, Bella, Keety and Jasmine. After Valentine's Day weekend, Disha took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her two pet dogs, Goku and Bella, on her Instagram story. She wrote "Happy Valentine's Day" as she rested with her two dogs. She has a separate account for all her pets titled 'bellajasminegokukeety'. Disha has expressed in the past that she would love to have more animals. but cannot due to the restrictions of her Mumbai apartment.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.