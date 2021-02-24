Disha Patani Aces Backflip With Trainer, Tiger Shroff Quips 'wish I Could Do'; Watch Video

On Wednesday morning, Disha Patani took to her Instagram and dropped a video of her exercise session with Tiger Shroff's trainer. In the clip, she aced the backflip and performed several other stunts. Sharing the video, the Malang actor expressed excitement and wrote, "Wuiiiii". Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, was one of the firsts to drop an amusing comment. As soon as he stumbled upon the video, he wrote, "Woahh wish I could that." Disha underwent her rigorous training with Nadeem, who is Shroff's action trainer. His Instagram gives a sneak-peek into Tiger's different exercising sessions.

Disha aces the backflip

On February 11, Tiger dropped a similar video in which he was seen performing the same set of exercises as Disha. However, he performed a series of much more difficult stunts. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we living now." The Baaghi 3 actor was seen performing the stunts under the guidance of Kuldeep Shashi, Ziley Mawai, Vikram Kishor Swain, Nadeem Akhtar, among others. Tiger often shares glimpses of his workout sessions from the gym and also drops videos from his training sessions.

Tiger and Disha Patani jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. The duo did not share any pics together but posted pics from the same villa and also did the same water activities. On the work front, they have several movies lined up in the kitty. On February 9, Tiger unveiled Kriti Sanon's first look from their upcoming movie, Ganapath. Sanon mentioned that she is super duper excited for this one and added that she's once again teaming up with her very special, Tiger. The movie is all set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Disha was last seen in the film Malang and is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman, Randeep and Jackie Shroff. Apart from this, she also has Shashank Khaitan's next in the pipeline. She had also begun filming for another movie titled KTina in 2019.

