Disha Patani Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Cat Jasmine; Celebs Go "cutieeeee"

Disha Patani recently posted an adorable snap and a short video of her cat Jasmine online. The little cat is seen asleep in the actor's arms and comments are flooding in with mentions about how adorable the cat is. Check out the post and the comments on it.

Jasmine

Disha Patani recently shared a candid moment of her cat Jasmine online. The star uploaded a picture where the cat was seen sleeping in her arms. In the next tab of the post, fans can see a small video that features a close up of the fluff ball. The cat was peacefully asleep next to Disha. Jasmine can be defined as a white on brown European shorthair cat, which is a lovely breed.

The post garnered many comments by celebs and fans. Most of the comments mentioned how adorable and cute the cat was. The celebs that commented were - Aleksandar Alex Lilc, Ayesha Shroff and Elli Avrram. Check out the comments below:

Pic Credit: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha has many pets and she keeps posting many pictures and stories about them. In one of her last posts, Disha could be seen cutting the nails of one of her pet dogs. The dog stayed calm and let Disha work in peace. Disha also looked very involved in the task at hand. Take a look:

Disha Patani is a famous Bollywood actor who made her debut in the 2015 Telugu film Loafer. After that, she was seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), which marked her Bollywood debut. Disha has since been seen in many Hindi movies like Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Kung Fu Yoga (2017) and more.

In terms of her recent work, Disha will be seen in two new movies called KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KTina is directed by Ashima Chibber and will feature actors Sunny Singh, Arjan Bajwa and Vijay Raaz. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a remake of a Korean and will feature Salaman Khan in it.

Promo Pic Credit: Disha Patani's Instagram

