Urvashi Rautela Or Disha Patani: Who Styled The Bodycon Dress Better?

Actors Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani are two trendsetters of Bollywood. They're known to make a fashion statement with their fashionable outfits, every time they step out in public. The two Bollywood divas were spotted in dotingly similar bodycon dresses. Have a look at these pictures of them that we found on their Instagram account in similar dresses, to know which actor styled the dress better.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore a parrot green body con dress and posted a picture on her Instagram account. The diva looked stunning in the turtle neck full-sleeve as she posed, showing off her hourglass figure. She completed her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels. She opted for a no-accesory look and went for a glam makeup look. For the eyes, she opted for a smokey eye look and opted for a nude lipstick. Urvashi Rautela curled her hair towards the end and those bangs falling on her face made her look stunning.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani also wore a similar red body con dress and posted a picture on her Instagram account. She wore the red dress with a busty neckline with full-sleeves for an event. She wore the red dress along with a pair of black strappy heels and wore a simple bracelet around her wrist along with a dainty necklace to complete the look. Disha Patani went for a loud makeup look to go with her outfit. With a loud makeup look near the eyes, she opted for glossy lips to complete her look.

Both the actors Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani looked stunning in their bodycon dresses. While Urvashi Rautela opted for a parrot green outfit, Disha Patani went for a blood-red dress. Urvashi Rautela chose nude strappy heels for her outfit while Disha Patani chose for a black pair of heels. Both the divas went for a glam makeup and looked pretty in their own unique way. Urvashi Rautela went for a complete no-accesory look while Disha Patani opted for some dainty jewellery to go with her bold outfit.

